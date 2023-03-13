Laqira Protocol (LQR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $23.86 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $23.86 million and approximately $222,836.15 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

