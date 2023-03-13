Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Director Acquires $31,960.00 in Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) Director Steven C. Fletcher acquired 2,000 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lee Enterprises Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LEE stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $91.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $193.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Round Hill Asset Management increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

