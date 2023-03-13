Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 165 ($1.98) price target on the transport operator’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 149 ($1.79) to GBX 129 ($1.55) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

FGP stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.30) on Friday. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 89.55 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.66 ($1.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £786.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,800.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, insider Claire Hawkings bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($12,987.01). 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

