Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) PT Raised to C$90.00 at TD Securities

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Linamar in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of LIMAF opened at $48.49 on Thursday. Linamar has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $57.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.