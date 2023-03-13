Linamar (TSE:LNR) Downgraded by Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Raymond James set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Linamar and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.40.

Linamar Price Performance

Shares of LNR opened at C$65.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linamar has a 1-year low of C$45.46 and a 1-year high of C$77.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.19.

Linamar Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,801.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,490.01. 33.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

