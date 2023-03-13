Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading Down 9.5%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $23.21. Approximately 3,038,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,305,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

Lincoln National Trading Down 9.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $2,522,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lincoln National by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

