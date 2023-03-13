Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $460.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,681,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,226,300.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.