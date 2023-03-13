Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 386.11% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 150,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,026. The firm has a market cap of $245.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.66. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

