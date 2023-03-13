Liquity Price Hits $2.55 on Major Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $233.09 million and $199.77 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity token can currently be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00011555 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.50 or 0.00431856 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,454.98 or 0.29190610 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,317,711 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

