Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $143.35 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $143.35 million and $3.96 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00011010 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000281 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005821 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001400 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,905,410 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.