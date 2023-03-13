LKQ Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

LKQ has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87. LKQ has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in LKQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

