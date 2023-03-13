LKQ Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.
LKQ has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.
LKQ Price Performance
Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87. LKQ has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in LKQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.
About LKQ
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
