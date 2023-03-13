loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their market perform rating on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of loanDepot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Stock Down 5.6 %

LDI stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $534.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.49.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,842,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,023.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other loanDepot news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,842,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,023.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $322,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 884,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,149,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,044 over the last ninety days. 88.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

