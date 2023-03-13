Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Citigroup

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Logitech International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Logitech International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Shares of LOGI opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Logitech International by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

