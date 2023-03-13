Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Holdings Cut by Alpha Square Group S LLC

Alpha Square Group S LLC cut its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,069,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,570 shares during the quarter. Lufax makes up 11.5% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alpha Square Group S LLC owned about 0.44% of Lufax worth $25,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lufax during the first quarter worth about $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 6,974.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lufax by 101.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 529,594 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 157.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 409.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 336,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of LU stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,304,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,216,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Lufax

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. CLSA raised Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.79.

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.