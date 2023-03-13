Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Position Lifted by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Avenir Corp owned 0.44% of Luna Innovations worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 19.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 21.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUNA. StockNews.com lowered Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.21. 103,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

