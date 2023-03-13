MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from MAAS Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

MAAS Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at MAAS Group

In related news, insider Michael Medway 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. Corporate insiders own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About MAAS Group

MAAS Group Holdings Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides construction materials, equipment, and services for civil, infrastructure, and mining sectors in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Civil, Construction, and Hire; Real Estate; Manufacturing; and Construction Materials segments.

