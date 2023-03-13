MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.30.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MTSI opened at $70.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $164,649.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,583 shares in the company, valued at $20,846,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $164,649.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,846,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,439,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,194 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,410 shares of company stock worth $14,558,329. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after purchasing an additional 249,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

