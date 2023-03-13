Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,457.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 97,180 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 192,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,976,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after buying an additional 120,271 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.6 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

MGY opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

