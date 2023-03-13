Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $34.98 million and $280,021.08 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00029178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00034363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00021824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00217385 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,280.16 or 1.00074321 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001077 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $203,737.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

