Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) vs. Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Signet Jewelers has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Signet Jewelers and Maison Luxe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signet Jewelers $7.83 billion 0.40 $769.90 million $6.20 11.13 Maison Luxe $17.64 million 0.02 -$2.30 million ($0.15) -0.02

Profitability

Signet Jewelers has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe. Maison Luxe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signet Jewelers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Signet Jewelers and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signet Jewelers 5.18% 47.90% 10.47% Maison Luxe -56.74% N/A -248.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Signet Jewelers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Signet Jewelers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Signet Jewelers and Maison Luxe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signet Jewelers 0 3 2 0 2.40 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.15%. Given Signet Jewelers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Signet Jewelers is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Summary

Signet Jewelers beats Maison Luxe on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H. Samuel and Ernest Jones banners. The Other segment consists of activities related to purchasing and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones and unallocated corporate administrative functions. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

