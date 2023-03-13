Maker Market Cap Achieves $897.20 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Maker has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $917.73 or 0.03793437 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $897.20 million and $226.96 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00421525 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.61 or 0.28492325 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Maker

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

