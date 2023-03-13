Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

MLVF opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $125.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLVF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 202,032 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $863,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

