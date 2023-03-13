Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Lessened by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after buying an additional 163,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after buying an additional 98,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after buying an additional 335,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after buying an additional 1,112,575 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $124.98 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.59.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

