Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.38% of Marriott International worth $167,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $160.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.