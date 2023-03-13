MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.60.

MCFT opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.78.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.83 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 67.61%. Research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $11,487,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,473,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,439,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

