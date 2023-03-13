Mather Group LLC. Buys 5,851 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 299.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 72.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 130,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $196.82 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.21. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

