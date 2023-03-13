Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Mastercard by 747.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.2% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Trading Down 1.9 %

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

MA stock opened at $340.51 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $324.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

