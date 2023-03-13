Mather Group LLC. Has $1.32 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 494.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,712 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

