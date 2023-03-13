Mather Group LLC. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $37.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

