Mather Group LLC. Has $3.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after purchasing an additional 501,594 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VNQ stock opened at $80.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.91. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

