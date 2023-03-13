Mather Group LLC. Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $212.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

