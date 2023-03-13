Mather Group LLC. Purchases 600 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,971 shares of company stock worth $1,434,660. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

ABT stock opened at $96.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.