Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.25 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.81% from the company’s current price.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.84. 34,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,059. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 54,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

