Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Medallion Bank Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of MBNKP stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07. Medallion Bank has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $28.80.
Medallion Bank Company Profile
