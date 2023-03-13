Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 30,591 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,318.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $112.57 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

