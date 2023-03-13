Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 236.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $221,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 46.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 22,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $365,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.5 %

HST stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

