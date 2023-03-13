Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $98.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

