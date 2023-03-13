Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $747.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $743.69 and its 200 day moving average is $724.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.10.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

