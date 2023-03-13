Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $5.21 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

Shares of CB opened at $198.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

