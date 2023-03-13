Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 2,814 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,594 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Price Performance

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

NYSE:C opened at $47.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

