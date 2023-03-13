Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 5,129 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 38.2% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 67,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,288,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,260,000 after acquiring an additional 165,977 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of USB opened at $37.78 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

