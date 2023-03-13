Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 740 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Oakview Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.9% during the third quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 234,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,932,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $180.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.64. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.54.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.