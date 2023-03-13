Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 2,804 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock opened at $194.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.70.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,717 shares of company stock worth $746,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.