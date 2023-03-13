Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 113.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,712,000 after buying an additional 209,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $261.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.64.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

