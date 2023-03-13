Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.