Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after acquiring an additional 328,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 280.9% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,707,000 after purchasing an additional 297,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.29. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

