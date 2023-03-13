Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 250 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 120.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 64.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 9.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,235.47 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,500.00. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5,066.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4,578.98.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $89.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total value of $1,092,541.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,443,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

