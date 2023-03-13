Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE D opened at $53.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.