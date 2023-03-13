Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 12,066 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,066 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 162.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $101.48 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $123.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.20 and its 200-day moving average is $116.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.