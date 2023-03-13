Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Director Buys $11,625.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $11,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:MBINN opened at $20.92 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.